As announced on social media, IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked Knockouts Division will take center stage at Slammiversary when they compete in a Gauntlet to determine the #1 Contender. Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, Susie, Rosemary, Nevaeh, Tasha Steelz, Kylie Rae, Alisha, Havok or Kimber Lee – who will be next in line for a shot at the Knockouts Championship?