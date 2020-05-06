1 Contenders Tournament Starts Tuesday on IMPACT!

As announced on the latest episode of IMPACT!, eight of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars will compete in a single elimination tournament to crown the next #1 contender to Tessa Blanchard’s World Championship. The action gets started this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV.

.@HakimZane is on his own path now and he feels he DESERVES the opportunity in the #1 Contenders Tournament. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YJLwfcGtjJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2020

Rohit Raju will be replacing Moose who withdrew himself from the tournament after claiming he already held the most prestigious Title in wrestling – the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. In the first round, Rohit will face Trey of the Rascalz. Both of these young guns are looking to launch their careers to the next level and winning the #1 Contenders Tournament would do just that.

Sami Callihan will face Michael Elgin in first-round action. This past week on IMPACT!, the two were involved in an altercation over who deserved to be next in line for a Title opportunity. That question will be answered in the #1 Contenders Tournament.

In another first-round match, Ken Shamrock battles Rhino. This is the first time these two warriors will meet after both returning to IMPACT for one thing and one thing only – the IMPACT World Championship.

Rounding out the tournament will be a battle of giants as oVe’s Madman Fulton collides with TNA veteran, Hernandez.

Who will be next to challenge Tessa Blanchard for the World Championship? The #1 Contenders Tournament kicks off this Tuesday on IMPACT!