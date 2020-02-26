1st Time Ever World Title Match on IMPACT!

As first announced by IMPACT Wrestling on Twitter, Tessa Blanchard will defend the World Championship against Taya Valkyrie this Tuesday on IMPACT!, marking the first time that two women will clash for the World Title in IMPACT Wrestling history.

After losing the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace, Taya has shifted her focus to the reigning World Champion Tessa Blanchard. Taya attacked Tessa during last night’s IMPACT! main event which saw Tessa challenge Ace Austin for the X-Division Title. After the match ended in disqualification, Taya continued her vicious attack on Tessa and left her laying in the middle of the ring.

What will happen in this monumental World Title match on the next episode of IMPACT! Tune in Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out.