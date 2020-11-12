News / November 12, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The ShopIMPACT.com Pop-Up Store returns for a 2-night stint on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17-18 – for 90 minutes both nights, from 10 – 11:30pm ET.
The Pop-Up Store will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page and hosted by D’Lo Brown. After Shock will not air on Nov. 17, but no doubt Brown and guests will offer commentary on what goes down Tuesday night, Nov. 17 on IMPACT on AXS TV.
On Tuesday, the lineup of special guests is:
10-1030pm: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary
1030-11pm: Rhino
11-1130: Tenille Dashwood
On Wednesday, the lineup is:
10-1030: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
1030-11pm: TJP & Chris Bey
11-1130pm: Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of collectibles, including match-worn and match-used souvenirs. The Pop-Up Store will feature 8×10 photos of all IMPACT stars, collectible mounted posters, and special holiday cards – and the wrestlers can autograph any item exactly as you want, including special inscriptions.
The Pop-Up Store also will include a very limited number of used Turnbuckles, event-worn souvenirs, and special, numbered posters honoring Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction at Bound For Glory.