Rich Swann Faces Dangerous Challenge for World Title

News / November 17, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s official – Rich Swann will put the World Title on the line against “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock next Tuesday on IMPACT!
Alongside Sami Callihan, Shamrock sent a violent message to Swann when he knocked him out with a vicious right hand, spoiling the Rascalz emotional farewell in the process.
Who will leave IMPACT! with the World Title around their waist? Will it be Rich Swann or Ken Shamrock? Find out next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!