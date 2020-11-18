Jaw-Dropping Photos from Last Night’s IMPACT!

Gallery / November 18, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV was an emotional night of action! The Rascalz wrestled their final match in IMPACT Wrestling but a devious duo was lurking in the shadows! Plus, the fallout from Turning Point began, the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament kicked off, a discovery in the investigation of who shot Bravo was revealed and more. Don’t miss these jaw-dropping images in this ringside photo gallery!
