Rich Swann vs Sami Callihan: Match of the Week

Match of the Week / November 21, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Rounding out this week’s loaded Match of the Week lineup is the main event from Turning Point 2020. In the latest chapter of their epic saga, Rich Swann puts his IMPACT World Championship on the line against long time rival Sami Callihan!

Rich Swann Month is streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Don’t miss a month of special programming featuring the reigning World Champion.

