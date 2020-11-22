Jordynne Grace’s Mystery Partner, Good Brothers Phenomenal Promise & More

Backstage / November 22, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

The Good Brothers have a phenomenal opponent for Ethan Page, Jordynne Grace has a mystery partner, Heath & Rhino get beat down, and much more in these exclusive scenes from backstage on the latest IMPACT!

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, Rich Swann defends the World Title against MMA and pro wrestling Hall of Famer, Ken Shamrock!

