Ken Shamrock and Rich Swann Go to War This Week on IMPACT!

Cold Open / November 23, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Ken Shamrock brought the fight to Rich Swann ahead of their World Championship clash on IMPACT! Find out what happens next and so much more, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s episode!

