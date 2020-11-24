Exclusive Interviews from Tonight’s Wild IMPACT!

Exclusive / November 24, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV was absolutely wild and the cameras were rolling after the show went off the air for this series of exclusive interviews.

What did Tommy Dreamer have to say after John E Bravo‘s shooter was revealed in Wrestler’s Court? Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz celebrate their victory in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Plus, IMPACT newcomers Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly look ahead to their tournament bout against Jordynne Grace and her partner, pro wrestling veteran Jazz!

  • Recent Posts