Exclusive: Rich Swann & Ken Shamrock Prepare for War

Exclusive / November 24, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, Rich Swann puts the World Title on the line against a more dangerous than ever Ken Shamrock. Just hours before their huge match on IMPACT!, hear what both champion and challenger had to say in these exclusive pre-match comments.

Click here for the full IMPACT! preview.

