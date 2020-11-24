IMPACT! After Shock – November 24, 2020

After Shock / November 24, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis break down all of the action from tonight’s IMPACT!, including the blockbuster World Title match between Rich Swann and Ken Shamrock, the continuation of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, the reveal of John E Bravo‘s shooter in Wrestler’s Court, plus more!

