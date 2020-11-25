Can’t-Miss IMPACT! Photo Gallery

Gallery / November 25, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Last night, Sami Callihan delivered a gruesome assault to Eddie Edwards as IMPACT! went off the air in absolute chaos. Relive his heinous actions, the epic World Title clash between Rich Swann and Ken Shamrock, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, the phenomenal emergence of AJ Swoggle, plus more in this stunning ringside photo gallery!

Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.

