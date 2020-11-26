The Greatest Turkey Bowl Ever?

Classic Moment / November 26, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Happy Thanksgiving from IMPACT Wrestling! To celebrate the holiday, relive this festive moment from the November 23, 2017 edition of IMPACT!

Chris Adonis is forced into the storied turkey suit during the Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot, but things quickly go off the rails!

  • Recent Posts