The Perfect Holiday Gift Is at IMPACT Wrestling’s eBay Store

News / November 26, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

IMPACT Wrestling’s eBay store has the perfect holiday gift for the hardcore IMPACT Wrestling fan in your life! This is your chance to purchase unique autographed memorabilia, match-worn items, exclusive 1-of-1 collectibles and more, including:

  • Bound For Glory event-used ring skirt
  • Bound For Glory event-used announce table cover autographed by Josh Mathews, Madison Rayne & Don Callis
  • Bound For Glory mounted poster w/ canvas swatch, autographed by 15 Knockouts
  • Holiday cards autographed by 13 IMPACT Knockouts

Don’t forget that all autographs of IMPACT items are guaranteed authentic and witnessed in-person by an IMPACT Wrestling Executive. Plus, all IMPACT Collectibles come with a numbered IMPACT Hologram, verifying their authenticity!

Click here to shop now!

  • Recent Posts