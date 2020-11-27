5 Most Shocking Unmaskings in IMPACT Wrestling History

Top 5 / November 27, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

This past week on IMPACT!, Crazzy Steve donned the mask of Suicide and scored the huge upset victory over reigning X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju. Now it’s time to relive the Top 5 Most Shocking Unmaskings in IMPACT Wrestling history, featuring fan-favorites like Abyss, Pentagon Jr, Tara and more!

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, Rohit Raju puts the X-Division Title on the line against Crazzy Steve!

