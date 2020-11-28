Monty Brown vs DDP vs Kevin Nash (TNA Final Resolution 2005)

Match of the Week / November 28, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

This featured Match of the Week is a star-studded bout like no other. With the World Title #1 Contendership hanging in the balance, legends collide in a triple threat battle between Monty Brown, Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash from TNA Final Resolution 2005!

In anticipation of Final Resolution streaming December 12th exclusively on IMPACT Plus, relive Every Final Resolution Ever!

  • Recent Posts