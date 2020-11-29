Jazz Arrives, Shamrock Snaps, Swann’s Latest Challenger

Backstage / November 29, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Go backstage with these exciting clips from the latest episode of IMPACT! Jordynne Grace makes a shocking reveal on who she’s going to team with in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Ken Shamrock goes berserk after an unpleasant encounter with one of his greatest rivals. Reigning World Champion Rich Swann is confronted by a new challenger who sees big money in a championship showdown. Plus more!

Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.

  • Recent Posts