Must-See Exclusives from Tonight’s IMPACT!

Exclusive / December 1, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

As the year winds down, the action ramps up on IMPACT!

In this series of exclusive interviews, hear what Eric Young, Joe Doering, X-Division Champion Rohit Raju, Jordynne Grace and Jazz had to say after the events of tonight’s intense episode!

Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.

  • Recent Posts