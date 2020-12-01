Page Battles Anderson with Title Opportunity on the Line at Final Resolution

News / December 1, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

At Final Resolution, streaming December 12th exclusively on IMPACT Plus, Ethan Page will look to regain some of The North‘s former glory when he battles one half of the reigning Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson. After Page admitted to taking Doc Gallows out of action with a calculated attack, he laid out the challenge to Anderson for a one-on-one contest where if he wins, he will earn a Tag Team Championship opportunity for The North. With revenge on his mind, Anderson accepted and the match was made official! But without his fellow Good Brother at ringside, will Anderson fall victim to numbers game?

Don’t miss the exclusive event known as Final Resolution and so much more on IMPACT Plus – subscribe now!

  • Recent Posts