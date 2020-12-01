Rich Swann Challenges Chris Bey to Final Resolution World Title Match

News / December 1, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Chris Bey has been trying to finesse his way into a World Title opportunity for weeks now. But it was his post-match attack on Rich Swann that finally persuaded the champ to make a move. After Bey came up short to Willie Mack in a stunning IMPACT! main event, Moose eliminated Chocolate Thunder with a Lights Out spear. When Swann came out to prevent Moose from doing any further damage, the Ultimate Finesser picked his spot and hit Swann with The Art of Finesse. We have now learned that Rich Swann has challenged Chris Bey to a World Title match at Final Resolution, December 12th exclusively on IMPACT Plus! Who will leave the final IMPACT Plus event of the year with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?

