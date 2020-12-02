Vote Now in the IMPACT Wrestling 2020 Year End Awards

News / December 2, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

2020 was a year like no other in IMPACT Wrestling. New champions were crowned, personal feuds were settled, free agents arrived, and history was made!

Have your say on Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Match of the Year and so much more by voting in the IMPACT Wrestling 2020 Year End Awards – voting is open now!

Create your own user feedback survey

  • Recent Posts