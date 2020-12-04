IT’S TRUE! KENNY OMEGA TO APPEAR ON IMPACT!

News / December 4, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

It has been the talk of the wrestling world since Wednesday, but it is still hard to believe.

Nevertheless, we have the confirmation: this Tuesday the brand new, reigning AEW world champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT! on AXS TV.

There’s so much speculation as to what is happening, what it all means and what comes next – on Tuesday the wrestling world will get some answers.”

Watch IMPACT!

  • Recent Posts