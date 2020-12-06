Ken Shamrock Suspended, Karl Anderson Accepts, Alisha Loses It

Backstage / December 6, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

What a time to be an IMPACT Wrestling fan! Go backstage on the latest episode of IMPACT! in this series of pulse-pounding videos. Watch as Ken Shamrock gets himself suspended, Ethan Page begins to unravel, Alisha loses her cool and more!

Before this Tuesday’s historic episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch, catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments from last week.

