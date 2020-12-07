How to Watch IMPACT!

News / December 7, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Not sure how you can watch this Tuesday’s historic episode of IMPACT? We’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide!

AXS TV – Tuesdays at 8/7c

AXS TV is the broadcast home for IMPACT! Watch the action unfold on television each and every Tuesday night!

Click here to find AXS TV through one of their great TV providers!

Twitch – Tuesdays at 8/7c

If you don’t have AXS TV, you can watch IMPACT! digitally on our Twitch channel at the same time it debuts on television!

There is no-sign up required and most of all, it’s completely FREE!

Twitch is available on your web browser or you can download the app on the following devices:

Click here to watch on Twitch!

Watch IMPACT!

  • Recent Posts