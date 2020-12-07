Knockouts Go to War at Final Resolution

News / December 7, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Saturday at Final Resolution, Knockouts go to war in what is sure to be a hard-hitting tag team collision. Before Havok & Nevaeh compete in the Semi-Finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, they will look to continue their wave of momentum against The Sea Stars. Meanwhile, the IMPACT newcomers Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo are out to regain their footing after coming up short in the tournament. Who will leave IMPACT Plus with the W?
