IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – December 8, 2020

Preview / December 8, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It has been the talk of the wrestling world since Wednesday, but it is still hard to believe. Nevertheless, we have the confirmation: tonight the brand new, reigning AEW world champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT! on AXS TV. There’s so much speculation as to what is happening, what it all means and what comes next – tonight the wrestling world will get some answers.
Just days before Rich Swann defends the IMPACT World Title against Chris Bey at Final Resolution, the two will meet in a huge tag team main event. There’s no telling what may happen when these four combustible elements step into the ring on AXS TV. Moose has his sights set on the reigning champ. Willie Mack is out for revenge. Chris Bey is looking to make a statement before arguably the most important match of his career. And Rich Swann is hoping to stand his ground at the top of the mountain. Don’t blink tonight on IMPACT!
The final match in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament will take place tonight on IMPACT! Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo teams with her sidekick Kimber Lee to battle Knockouts veterans Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. After Su Yung was carried out of the IMPACT! Zone at the hands of Father James Mitchell last week, The Virtuosa should be able to shift her focus towards gaining more gold in the tournament.
The action has been fast and furious so far with the teams of Havok & Nevaeh, Jordynne Grace & Jazz and Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz advancing to the next round. Which team will be next?
Step one of the Motor City Machine Guns‘ path back to the Tag Team Championships is complete after they defeated XXXL last week. Now they turn their attention to step two, The North, when Chris Sabin battles Josh Alexander in singles action. Alexander was the one responsible for taking Alex Shelley out of action after a vicious piledriver on the stage. Tonight on IMPACT!, will Sabin exact revenge for his partner or will Alexander prove why they call him the Walking Weapon?
Eric Young and Joe Doering have been sending cryptic messages in the form of violent attacks on unsuspecting members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster, repeatedly stating that this world belongs to them. Last week, they targeted The Deaners and it has led to a singles match between Cody Deaner and Eric Young tonight on IMPACT! In an emotional reveal, Cody spoke about growing up in the wrestling industry alongside Young – but now, Young looks at him as a joke. Does Cody have what it takes to change Young’s impression of him? Don’t miss what is sure to be a hard-hitting collision on AXS TV.
Despite calling himself the Most Professional Wrestler, Brian Myers has made it clear that he doesn’t respect his peers in the IMPACT locker room. After laughing in the face of Swoggle, Crazzy Steve and others, TJP stepped in and confronted Myers. Now the two veterans of the ring are set to face off tonight on IMPACT! as TJP looks to teach Myers a lesson in respect.