Press Release / December 8, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
TONIGHT! KENNY OMEGA – THE REIGNING AEW WORLD CHAMPION – HITS IMPACT! ON AXS TV 8/7c
SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATIONS ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE 10/9c
n an industry-shattering first, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion – Kenny Omega – will appear tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Omega will join IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis in breaking their silence following last Wednesday’s shocking events on AEW Dynamite.
Tonight’s must-see edition of IMPACT starts on AXS TV and Twitch at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The Twitch stream is FREE and can be seen simply by clicking this link.
Fans can also catch a special encore presentation on IMPACT’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.