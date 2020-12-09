Stunning Photos from Last Night’s Historic IMPACT!

Gallery / December 9, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last night on IMPACT!, Kenny Omega and Don Callis finally explained the shocking events of last week’s AEW: Dynamite as Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion. Plus, champion and challenger squared off when World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack battled #1 contender Chris Bey and Moose in a huge tag team main event! Relive all the action in this stunning ringside photo gallery!
