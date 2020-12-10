Kenny Omega & Don Callis Arrive in Style to AEW Dynamite

News / December 10, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After Tuesday night’s interview with Josh Mathews on IMPACT!, the most controversial duo in pro wrestling, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis, made their way back to Jacksonville for AEW Dynamite – and they spared no expense as they arrived in style via helicopter!
After Tony Schiavone voiced his displeasure for their actions last week, Callis reiterated that “some people make matches, other people make money, Kenny Omega makes history.”
What will Don Callis & Kenny Omega’s next move be? Stay tuned to IMPACT! (Tuesdays at 8/7c on AXS TV) and AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT) to find out.