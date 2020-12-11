BREAKING: Kenny Omega & Don Callis Return to IMPACT!

News / December 11, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
We have confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will return to IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!
BREAKING: We have confirmed that @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis will return to IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/EaNFEY0Olo— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 11, 2020
