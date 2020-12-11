Rich Swann Disrespected, Deonna Purrazzo Snaps, Eddie Edwards Unhinged

Backstage / December 11, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
World Champion Rich Swann gets disrespected in his own house just days away from Final Resolution, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo snaps after falling short in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, Eddie Edwards is devolving back into madness as he seeks vengeance on Sami Callihan, and more in these exclusive scenes from backstage on IMPACT!
