Final Resolution on IMPACT Plus Results

Results / December 12, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
A year of challenge, a year of conflict, a year of change culminates on one singular night this December. Final Resolution takes over IMPACT Plus for another must-see exclusive event!
A man’s freedom is on the line to kick off Final Resolution! If Larry D wins this match, he will not be charged for shooting John E Bravo at his wedding but if he loses, Tommy Dreamer is taking him to jail! The fight spills to the outside in this match with no disqualifications and no countouts. Larry drives Tommy face first into a baking sheet. Larry charges into the corner but Dreamer sidesteps, sending him crashing into a steel chair that Larry set up himself! Dreamer traps Larry in the Tree of Woe, then drives a steel chair into his head with a dropkick!
Larry’s XXXL tag partner, Acey Romero, attacks Dreamer from behind. Things are looking bad for Dreamer when John E Bravo makes his way in an attempt to make the save. Instead, XXXL sandwiches him with ferocious strength. Acey crashes and burns into a table. Larry headbutts Bravo to the mat. With the odds now even again, Dreamer hits Larry with a kendo stick low blow, followed by the DDT to win!
Tommy Dreamer def Larry D – Old School Rules
After the match, Dreamer places the handcuffs on Larry and they’re headed downtown.
The luxury bus of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis is spotted outside the IMPACT! Zone!
As Havok and Nevaeh prepare to battle Jazz & Jordynne Grace in the semi-finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, they face the reigning Shimmer Tag Team Champions, The Sea Stars right now at Final Resolution! Havok attempts to overpower Ashley but she uses her speed to avoid the incoming attack. Havok and Nevaeh wear Delmi down as they cut off the ring and prevent her from making the tag.
Havok kicks Delmi from the apron, allowing Nevaeh to follow up with a German suplex. Delmi slips out the back and finally makes the tag to Ashley! Havok catches Ashley in mid-air and slams her on the hardest part of the ring! The Sea Stars hit a double team Codebreaker senton off the top but it’s not enough as Nevaeh connects with a sliding cutter on Delmi to win!
Havok & Nevaeh def The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)
Before they officiate the upcoming match between Hernandez & Fallah Bahh, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz try to come up with a plan to keep the prized roll of cash in their possession.
Kaleb steps away from the camera and into the ring for this tag team grudge match. Kaleb needs the referees assistance with getting his shirt off in the early going. Eddie takes control with a belly-to-belly suplex. Tenille throws Kaleb’s shirt into the face of Eddie, allowing him to take control. Eddie connects with the Blue Thunder Bomb before making the tag to his wife. Alisha goes on the attack with a running bulldog but Kaleb breaks the count. Kaleb trips up Alisha from the outside. Tenille hits a running low crossbody in the corner. Kaleb jumps off the top but Alisha gets her boot up! Eddie chops Kaleb while Tenille is trapped behind him. Alisha takes out Kaleb with a huge tornado DDT.
Moments later, Eddie dives to the outside! Alisha is perched on the top rope when Callihan makes his presence felt! Tenille capitalizes off the distraction with a Spotlight Kick on Alisha to win.
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K def Alisha & Eddie Edwards
After the match, Callihan assaults Eddie with the Callihan Slugger, followed by a vicious package piledriver. Callihan attempts to piledrive Alisha but is luckily stopped by security.
Gia Miller knocks on the door of Kenny Omega’s luxury bus. Don Callis answers and tells her that she won’t be speaking to the AEW World Champion. Gia asks if Omega will get involved in anything that happens at Final Resolution tonight. Callis says there’s no way he’s going to allow Omega in the building – he’s simply here to meet with family tonight.
After months of conflict, the clash for the cash is finally upon us! Both men collide in the middle of the ring with neither being able to get the other off their feet. Fallah hits a running crossbody, followed by an elbow drop for two. Fallah charges into the corner but Hernandez uses Kiera as a shield! Hernandez rakes the eyes of Fallah, then follows up with a slingshot shoulder block. Hernandez flies over the top with a crossbody to the floor! Fallah fights back with a running clothesline. Fallah sits on Hernandez and has him beat but Kiera employs a slow count. Hernandez hits a top rope splash to score the victory!
Hernandez def Fallah Bahh – Winner Receives the Cash, Kiera Hogan as Special Referee, Tasha Steelz as Ring Announcer
Post-match, Hernandez demands the money but Tasha claims to have lost it! Hernandez chases them into the back as this saga continues.
Backstage, Gia Miller interviews Chris Bey ahead of his huge World Title opportunity against Rich Swann later tonight. Bey says that he only needs one shot and tonight, he’s going to take it.
Rhino has taken exception to the violent beatdowns that Eric Young and Joe Doering have been giving to members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster as of late! The match is physical from the opening bell as these two former IMPACT World Champions collide. Doering provides a distraction at ringside, allowing Young to clobber Rhino from behind. Moments later, lightning strikes twice as Doering gets on the apron, allowing Young to take control with a neckbreaker! Young attempts a top rope Moonsault but Rhino avoids it to create separation.
Rhino inadvertently whips Young into the referee and the match begins to break down! The Deaners make their way to the ring and Cody pries Young’s mask out of his hands. In a shocking turn of events, Cody yells “I’m not a nobody!” and hits Cousin Jake over the head with it! Moments later, Young hits Rhino with the mask to steal the win.
Eric Young w/ Joe Doering def Rhino
Scott D’Amore is angry with security for letting Gia Miller have access to the luxury bus of Kenny Omega & Don Callis. Karl Anderson is on the list and says he’s here for a family reunion.
Rohit Raju is in the ring for the final Defeat Rohit Challenge of 2020. Who will answer the call for a shot at the X-Division Championship? The mysterious masked man by the name of Manik is here!
X-Division Champion Rohit Raju vs Manik – Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X-Division Championship
Rohit has his eyes glued to the stage but Manik appears on the top rope behind him! Manik hits a top rope crossbody as Josh Mathews notes that it’s TJP underneath the mask. TJP was ineligible to answer the challenge after Rohit defeated him but he never said anything about his alter ego Manik!
The masked sensation goes over the top with a corkscrew crossbody. Manik disappears underneath the ring only to reappear moments later to catch Rohit off guard with a pin attempt. Rohit turns the tide with a hanging neckbreaker for two. Rohit remains in control with a side legsweep. Manik rebuilds momentum with the Detonation Kick, followed by a springboard DDT for a near fall!
Rohit hits his signature double foot stomp, followed by the Flatliner for a near fall of his own! Manik avoids a jumping knee and rolls Rohit up to score the pin – Manik is the new X-Division Champion!
Manik def Rohit Raju – Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X-Division Championship, NEW X-Division Champion
Gia Miller reveals that Willie Mack is not here at Final Resolution after Moose took him out in their tag team match last week on IMPACT! The self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion says he’s going to take the IMPACT World Title away from whoever is champion at the end of the night – Rich Swann or Chris Bey.
Deonna Purrazzo was able to exorcise Su Yung with the help of Father James Mitchell. Will she be able to do the same to Rosemary with the Knockouts Title on the line? Rosemary hits a spear in the opening moments of the match to gain the early advantage. Deonna sends Rosemary’s arm into the steel ring post as she looks for the Fujiwara Armbar. Deonna continues to target the arm of the Demon Assassin.
Rosemary locks in the Upside Down, doing some serious damage to the champ. Lee distracts Rosemary from ringside, allowing Deonna to regain control. Rosemary hits a sidewalk slam to create separation. Rosemary hits a double underhook butterfly suplex for two. Rosemary connects with the Red Wedding but Lee pulls the referee out! Taya chases Lee around the ring. Meanwhile, Deonna connects with the Cosa Nostra piledriver on Rosemary to win.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo w/ Kimber Lee def Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie – Knockouts Championship
After the match, Taya confronts both Deonna and Lee and sends the Virtuosa over the top rope to the floor!
Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega reunite for the first time in years but Omega wants to see the Anderson of old.
Anderson is looking for revenge after Page took Doc Gallows out of action! If Page wins tonight, he will receive a future opportunity at the Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, there’s turmoil in The North because Alexander doesn’t agree with Page’s reckless actions as of late. Alexander distracts Anderson in the early going and Page takes advantage with a modified backbreaker. Page continues to wear Anderson down with a strong dropkick. Anderson begins to fight back as he exchanges strikes with Page in the middle of the ring. Anderson is in total control when he hits his signature spinebuster!
Page counters the Gun Stun into a scoop slam for two. Alexander attempts to get involved but Anderson sees it coming and knocks him off the apron. Anderson connects with the Gun Stun on Page to win!
Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson def Ethan Page w/ Josh Alexander
After the match, Page pleads with Alexander that he has a plan despite them not earning a future shot at The Good Brothers’ Tag Team Championships. Alexander takes off his North jacket before walking up the ramp alone.
Will Chris Bey only need one shot to become IMPACT World Champion? He gets his first-ever opportunity here tonight against Rich Swann. Bey counters Rolling Thunder into a small package for an early two count. Bey connects with a strong neckbreaker. The fight spills to the outside as Bey sends Swann into the steel guardrail. Swann begins to build momentum with a rolling clothesline, followed by his signature step-up kick. Bey transitions from a Torture Rack into another neckbreaker for a near fall. Swann shows off his incredible athleticism with a handspring Moonsault! Swann goes for it again but Bey counters into a modified sunset flip powerbomb for a close near fall!
Both warriors exchange superkicks.
Backslide after backslide, near fall after near fall, Bey hits a Fisherman’s Buster but Swann somehow kicks out. Bey looks to put Swann away with The Art of Finesse but Swann counters with a handspring! Swann hits the deep kick, followed by the Phoenix Splash to retain the World Title!
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann def Chris Bey – IMPACT World Title
Post-match, self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose confronts IMPACT World Champion and hands him his title before leaving the ring. Final Resolution on IMPACT Plus goes off the air.