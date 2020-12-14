Don Callis Is Special Guest on Press Pass This Wednesday

Press Release / December 14, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don Callis is available for media questions on Wednesday, December 16, when he is the Special Guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast, starting at 2pm ET. Fans can watch LIVE on IMPACT Wrestling’s Facebook page.
The media session will be held via Zoom and, no doubt, will bring insight into the plans for Callis and his longtime friend, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega – and what they have planned going forward in IMPACT Wrestling and beyond.
The wrestling world is still abuzz from #IMPACTonAXSTV last Tuesday, Dec. 8, which shattered IMPACT Wrestling viewing records across digital platforms and trended No.1 on Twitter. More than 1.2 million fans tuned in to AXS TV or logged on to official streams, to witness the historic, industry-shaking episode.
IMPACT Wrestling is officially on the road to the Hard To Kill pay-per-view extravaganza, which will be broadcast live on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 2021.
Plan your questions now for this special interview opportunity with Don Callis, one of the highest-ranking, most influential executives in pro wrestling.