IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – December 15, 2020

Preview / December 14, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After an incredible Final Resolution, what will happen next on an all-new IMPACT? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!
Last Saturday at Final Resolution, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis were once again parked outside the IMPACT! Zone in their luxury bus. But they weren’t there to get involved in any of the action. Instead, they were there to meet with family. Specifically, one half of The Good Brothers and former Bullet Club member, Karl Anderson! What could this mean for the future of IMPACT Wrestling? Nonetheless, we have confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will return to IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!
Speaking of Karl Anderson, he will look to continue his winning ways after defeating Ethan Page at Final Resolution, when he battles Chris Sabin this Tuesday on IMPACT! Kenny Omega & Don Callis told the reigning Tag Team Champion that they wanted to see the Karl Anderson of old – will he show up to thwart the Motor City Machine Guns‘ goals of reclaiming the Tag Team Championships?
The Semi-Finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament are set to kick off this Tuesday on IMPACT! as Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz battle Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Will Kiera and Tasha be able to focus on the task-at-hand after they failed to provide the cash to an angry Hernandez at Final Resolution? Meanwhile, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary will be looking to regain momentum after Rosemary was defeated by Deonna Purrazzo in a Knockouts Title clash this past Saturday. Who will move on in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament?
Get ready for a high octane collision tonight on IMPACT! At Final Resolution, it was TJP‘s alter ego Manik who answered the Defeat Rohit Challenge and did just that to become the new X-Division Champion! Meanwhile, Chris Bey took Rich Swann to his limit but ultimately fell short in capturing the World Title. Now the Ultimate Finesser turns his attention to the new X-Division Champion and perhaps, another future title opportunity if he can score the victory.
Last Saturday at Final Resolution, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K defeated Alisha and Eddie Edwards after a distraction from Sami Callihan. Moments later, Callihan continued his assault on the married couple. Luckily, security got involved before Callihan could hit Alisha with a piledriver. Now Alisha gets another shot at Tenille when they compete in singles competition tonight on IMPACT! Will Alisha even the score or will the vile Sami Callihan be lurking in the shadows?