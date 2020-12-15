Who Will Say “I Quit” at Genesis?

News / December 15, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The personal rivalry between Moose and Willie Mack reaches its boiling point at Genesis.
On January 9, these two behemoths will settle their score in what is sure to be a violent I Quit match. No pinfalls, no disqualifications, the only way to win is to make your opponent utter the words “I Quit”. This match came about after Moose pummeled Willie Mack into an unconscious state, forcing the referee to stop their match. At Genesis, that won’t be an option.
Who will say “I Quit” at the first IMPACT Plus event of 2021?