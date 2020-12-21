Holiday Specials Begin This Tuesday on IMPACT!

Preview / December 21, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some hard-hitting IMPACT Wrestling action! Over the next two weeks, don’t miss the Holiday Specials as they take over IMPACT! on AXS TV on Tuesday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 29.
This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV, we begin our look back at the greatest matches and moments from the historic year that was 2020!
Plus, we kick off the 2020 Year End Awards as the Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Tag Team of the Year and X-Division Star of the Year are revealed, as voted by our incredible fans!