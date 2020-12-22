Exclusive: Chris Bey Named One to Watch; Magic Killer Finisher of the Year

News / December 22, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT! on AXS TV has gone off the air but the 2020 Year End Awards continue on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms!
As voted by IMPACT fans around the world, Chris Bey is the One to Watch in 2021. The “Ultimate Finesser” had an incredible 2020, defeating Willie Mack for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary. Although he came up short when challenging Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Title at Final Resolution, he took the champ to his limit in what many consider one of the best matches of the year. At Hard To Kill 2021, Bey has the opportunity to live up to the moniker of “One to Watch” when he battles Manik and Rohit Raju in a triple threat match for the X-Division Title!
After arriving at Slammiversary, The Good Brothers wasted no time taking their place at the top of IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division and their devastating finishing move, The Magic Killer, played a big part in getting them there. At Turning Point, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships for the very first time when they defeated the division’s longest-reigning champions of all time, The North. Looking ahead to 2021, The Good Brothers will join forces with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to battle IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a historic six-man tag team match at Hard To Kill – stay tuned!
