Rohit Raju’s X-Division Title Rematch Becomes Triple Threat at Hard To Kill

News / December 22, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The Ultimate Finesser has done it again. After Manik defeated Rohit Raju at Final Resolution to become the new X-Division Champion, Rohit was set to receive his singles rematch on January 16 at Hard To Kill – or so he thought.
Last week on IMPACT!, Chris Bey persuaded Rohit Raju to prove that Manik is TJP is disguise and if successful, management may reverse the decision in the match that awarded Manik the X-Division Title. Later on, Bey battled Manik in singles competition. When Rohit tried to get involved, Bey told him that he wanted to win the match first. Frustrated by Bey’s actions, Rohit attacked him from behind, ending the match in disqualification. What Rohit didn’t realize was that he just got played by the Ultimate Finesser!
Earlier tonight on the Best of 2020 Part 1, Bey had a huge announcement. We now know that since Bey technically defeated the X-Division champ, albeit by disqualification, Rohit’s one-on-one rematch against Manik for the X-Division Championship has turned into a triple threat with Chris Bey! Who will leave Hard To Kill on Pay-Per-View with the X-Division Title around their waist?