Super X-Cup Tournament Bracket Revealed

News / December 22, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The Super X-Cup returns at Genesis, January 9 exclusively on IMPACT Plus and earlier tonight on IMPACT!, the bracket for the highly-anticipated tournament was revealed!
Ace Austin, Suicide, Daivari, Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve, as well as IMPACT newcomers Tre Lamar, KC Navarro and Blake Christian will all compete for the prestigious trophy! Who will be victorious?
