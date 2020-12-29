Virtuosa vs Wera Loca at Hard To Kill

News / December 29, 2020 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last week, Taya Valkyrie challenged Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to a title match on January 16 at Hard To Kill. Taya praised the Virtuosa on her successful year in IMPACT Wrestling but claimed that it only happened because their paths didn’t cross for much of the year. After Taya and Rosemary defeated Deonna and Kimber Lee in the opening round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, Deonna and Lee cost them their semi-final match.
Earlier tonight on Best of 2020 Part 2, Wrestler of the Year Deonna Purrazzo accepted Taya’s challenge with one goal in mind – defeat the former longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Who will be victorious when the Virtuosa and Wera Loca’s paths finally cross with the Knockouts Title on the line? Find out at Hard To Kill!
