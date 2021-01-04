IMPACT! Kicks Off 2021 in a Big Way

Preview / January 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As their historic match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard To Kill approaches, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis will appear this Tuesday on IMPACT!
Brace yourself for when Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards renew their storied rivalry in an epic singles showdown. Their hatred for one another has reached insurmountable levels in recent months as Callihan continues to play mind games with Eddie and his wife, Alisha. The tension has led to total and utter chaos, including the suspension of Callihan’s sidekick, Ken Shamrock after he brutally attacked IMPACT official D’Lo Brown. Will Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan settle the score once and for all on January 5?
Moose is out for revenge on what he calls “indie wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves” when he takes on IMPACT newcomer Mathew Palmer in a 3 Minute Challenge. After a physical altercation with Willie Mack recently on IMPACT!, Palmer was standing in as a security guard and accidently ripped Moose’s shirt during the scuffle. In an emotional interview, Palmer revealed that he’s no security guard – he’s a professional wrestler. Just days before his I Quit Match against Willie Mack at Genesis, will Moose continue his path of destruction or will Mathew Palmer prove that he belongs in IMPACT Wrestling by lasting 3 minutes with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion?
Who will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, January 16 at Hard To Kill? Find out this Tuesday on IMPACT! as the powerful duo of Jordynne Grace and Jazz take on the sinister Havok and Nevaeh in the last semi-final matchup!
The Super X-Cup returns at Genesis, January 9 on IMPACT Plus. But before the high-flying tournament begins, we get a preview of the action as KC Navarro, Crazzy Steve, Blake Christian and Ace Austin compete in a four-way free-for-all! Who will be victorious in this collision of IMPACT veterans and newcomers en route to the Super X-Cup?
In a digital exclusive interview, Rhino and Cousin Jake challenged Eric Young and Joe Doering to tag team match – and it’s official for this week! Rhino is seeking vengeance after they took his partner Heath out of action with a blindside attack. Meanwhile, Jake is out for revenge after they brainwashed Cody Deaner into joining their ranks and turning his back on his own cousin!