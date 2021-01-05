Barbed Wire Massacre & More Announced for Hard To Kill

News / January 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
There are few rivalries in professional wrestling as deeply personal as the one between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan and after years of conflict, it all comes down to this. On January 16 at Hard To Kill, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will go to war in perhaps the most violent and bloody match ever devised – Barbed Wire Massacre. The ring ropes won’t be wrapped in barbed wire – they are barbed wire. To make matters worse, there will be weapons wrapped in barbed wire surrounding the ring – and it’s all completely legal. Two men enter and while one may be victorious, neither will leave Hard To Kill the same.
We now know who will compete in the finals of the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. After a grueling series of matches, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will battle Havok and Nevaeh at Hard To Kill with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line! Which team will leave with gold around their waists on January 16?
Eric Young and Joe Doering may have finally crossed the line after they persuaded Cody Deaner to betray his Cousin Jake and join their ranks. Now known simply as Deaner, he has completely reinvented himself and has a new found aggression, likely brought out by the teachings of the maniacal Eric Young. After a 3-on-2 beatdown on Cousin Jake and Rhino, the trio of Young, Deaner and Doering were confronted by the innovator of violence Tommy Dreamer who challenged them to an Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill. Will Dreamer, Rhino and Jake exact their revenge or will Young, Deaner and Doering continue to run roughshod over the IMPACT Wrestling roster?
From one half of the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history to losing a match to AJ Swoggle, it’s no understatement when we say that Ethan Page is down in the dumps about The North’s recent lack of success. So who did All-Ego turn to for help? None other than the mysterious Karate Man. It was here that The Karate Man instructed Ethan Page to deconstruct his life so he could begin anew. However, after Page had an epiphany on a recent episode of IMPACT!, he deemed that it was everyone else who was crazy, and that he wouldn’t be taking advice from The Karate Man any longer. Now the two are set to face off at Hard To Kill in what is sure to be one of the most bizarre matches in recent history – don’t miss it!