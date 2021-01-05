IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – January 5, 2021

Results / January 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The first IMPACT! of 2021 is on the air.
Just days before the Super X-Cup returns this Saturday at Genesis on IMPACT Plus, four of its competitors compete in a preview match right here on IMPACT! where first man to score a pinfall or submission will be declared the winner!
Ace retreats to the outside as he scouts his opponents from the floor. Fulton assaults Navarro which is completely legal in a 4 Way Match. Navarro takes out Steve with a quick head scissors. Christian sends Navarro crashing all the way from the top rope to the floor. Christian soars with a Tope Con Hilo to Navarro. Ace is next to fly with a modified Moonsault on both Christian and Navarro. Christian connects with a standing Spanish Fly on Ace, followed by a top rope Frog Splash but Steve breaks up the pin! Steve hits Navarro with a jumping DDT to score the victory.
Sami Callihan sends a message to Eddie Edwards before their highly-anticipated singles match later tonight. Callihan accuses Edwards of giving people false hope by calling himself Mr. Anything is Possible. The ICU hacker is here to give everyone a reality check.
AEW President Tony Khan and AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone return for another paid ad on IMPACT!
Speaking of Kenny Omega and Don Callis, they’re seen hanging out on their luxury bus with IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers as their massive six-man tag team match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard To Kill draws near. Omega says that Swann and the Guns may be on the same page now but he and The Good Brothers are family for life.
Cousin Jake and Rhino seek revenge on Eric Young and Joe Doering. The devious duo of Young and Doering persuaded Deaner to betray his own blood, Cousin Jake. Meanwhile, they took Rhino’s partner Heath out of action with a brutal backstage attack.
Before the match begins, Jake gets on the mic. He says the last few weeks have been the hardest of his life as he tries to cope with Deaner’s betrayal. Young and Doering come out, alongside a new look Deaner. Young says that Deaner doesn’t answer to Jake anymore, he answers to him because he showed him the truth, the real world, the design. Deaner takes Young’s place in the match and it’s on.
Cody shows an aggressive side of him we’ve never seen before as he manhandles his own Cousin Jake. Doering continues the assault with a huge running crossbody. After a long beatdown from Cody, Jake is finally able to tag in Rhino who goes on the attack! Rhino connects with a powerful belly-to-belly suplex on Cody. Moments later, Jake pleads with Cody to fix their issues. Eric Young distracts the referee, allowing Cody to connect with a low blow on Jake. Cody hits a vicious DDT to put his cousin away.
After the match, Young, Deaner and Doering continue their 3-on-1 attack on Jake and Rhino. Doering is about to take out Jake with a powerbomb when Tommy Dreamer chases them off with a kendo stick!
After turning the tide of battle, Dreamer gets on the mic and lays out a challenge for Hard To Kill where he would team with Jake and Rhino to battle Young, Deaner and Doering in an Old School Rules Match! Young accepts on behalf of his team and it’s official.
Gia Miller interviews Mathew Palmer ahead of his 3 Minute Challenge against Moose later tonight. Palmer says that he would rather be prideful in defeat than run away from the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Gia asks him what will happen if he survives the 3 minutes with Moose in which he replies “… the whole world will know who Mathew Palmer is.”
As detective Acey Romero looks to find out who set up Larry D in the shooting of John E Bravo, he turns to Johnny Swinger for answers. Swinger says that he may find what he’s looking for in the Knockouts locker room.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee are in the ring as The Virtuosa prepares to defend the Knockouts Title against Taya Valkyrie on at Hard To Kill. Purrazzo recalls retaining the Knockouts Title against Rosemary at Final Resolution, leading to a series of events that would raise tensions between her and Taya. Cue the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time and out comes Taya Valkyrie alongside Rosemary. Taya reminds Purrazzo that despite all of her success, she’s never beaten her one-on-one. Taya says that she’s in the business of what she wants and right now, she wants her Knockouts Title back. Purrazzo tells Wera Loca that she’s hanging on to her one last accolade of being the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in IMPACT history but soon, she will take that from her. Taya claims that on January 16, she will end the age of the Virtuosa and welcome la era de la Wera.
Rohit Raju forgives Chris Bey for finessing his way into the X-Divsion Champion match at Hard To Kill, making it a 3-way with the reigning champ, Manik. However, Bey isn’t apologetic and says that they’ll only be even when he becomes the new X-Division Champion. Rohit persuades Bey to help him unmask Manik to prove that it’s TJP in disguise. Maybe then, management will strip him of the X-Division Title and it will be down to Rohit and Bey to crown a new champion.
Rohit Raju and Chris Bey confront TJP and tell him to team up with Manik in a tag team match to prove they’re not the same person. TJP says that isn’t possible – because he and Manik just don’t get along!
After things didn’t work out with Alisha, Tenille Dashwood continues her search for a tag team partner as she approaches Rosemary in the back. Tenille says that Rosemary’s current partner Taya Valkyrie is moving on to bigger and better things in an attempt to plant seeds of doubt within the mind of the Demon Assassin. Rosemary wants absolutely nothing to do with Tenille, slamming the door on her proposal.
This is the last semi-final match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament with the winners going on to face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at Hard To Kill!
Grace takes control in the early going as she dominates Nevaeh with her overwhelming strength. Moments later, Havok stares down Jazz. The pro wrestling legend pummels Havok with a series of strong strikes. Havok turns the tide with a running splash into the corner. Havok whips her own partner into Jazz, followed by a clothesline. Jazz rakes the eyes of Nevaeh to regain control. Grace and Jazz exchange quick tags as they wear Nevaeh down. After a moment of separation, Havok and Grace tag into the match leading to a huge powerbomb from Havok! Jazz connects with a closed right hand on Havok, leading to a two count for Grace. Havok hits Jazz with the Tombstone Piledriver while Grace is on the outside to advance to the finals.
Gia Miller is joined by IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. They comment on the disrespectful actions of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. The trio says that they’re not going to let them come into IMPACT Wrestling and act like they run the place. Alex Shelley suggests that they bring the fight to them ahead of Hard To Kill. They head for the luxury bus as the camera cuts away.
As they approach the bus, they’re jumped by Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. After a brutal beatdown, Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns are laid out as Kenny and the Good Brothers stand tall alongside Don Callis.
After coming up short to Havok and Nevaeh earlier tonight, Jordynne Grace apologizes to Jazz for making her put her retirement on hold in order to be her partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Jazz tells her that the opportunity to team up with the new generation was a once in a lifetime opportunity and she’s grateful. Grace says that it was an honor to fight alongside her – but it would be an even bigger honor to fight against her. Grace challenges Jazz to a singles match this Saturday at Genesis on IMPACT Plus. Jazz accepts and it’s official!
Father James Mitchell’s plan to change Su Yung back to Susie takes a turn when she reveals her new identity – Susan!
Independent wrestler Matthew Palmer looks to make a name for himself as he answers the 3 Minute Challenge. Palmer doesn’t have to win the match, he just has to survive!
Moose dominates from the opening bell as he gives off the impression that he could end things at any time. With 1:30 left on the clock, Moose is toying with Palmer. Willie Mack comes to ringside with 10 seconds left and provides a distraction. The clock runs out and Matthew Palmer wins the 3 Minute Challenge!
Moose looks on in disbelief as he seeks vengeance on Willie Mack in an I Quit Match this Saturday at Genesis.
Due to recent troubles with his longtime tag team partner Josh Alexander, Ethan Page is in a counselling session with who we believe to be The Karate Man. He tells Page that sometimes you have to deconstruct your life in order to make it better. All-Ego convinces himself that maybe he’s not the problem, it’s everyone else in IMPACT Wrestling who’s crazy. Page confronts The Karate Man and tells him that he’s sick of taking his advice. The Karate Man accepts his challenge but he says they’re going to do things on his terms at Hard To Kill!
Don’t miss Genesis this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus featuring Willie Mack vs Moose in an I Quit Match, Jordynne Grace vs Jazz and the return of the Super X Cup!
Next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, it’s the final IMPACT! before Hard To Kill. IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann battles Karl Anderson with all other competitors from the Hard To Kill main event banned from ringside and more!
AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling join forces for a special tag-team event, Wrestle Week On AXS TV — a week-long lineup packed with exclusive profiles, behind-the-scenes footage, cult classic movies and more, featuring some of the biggest stars of IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestle Week begins Tuesday, January 12 at 4pE/1pP and leads up to IMPACT’s much-anticipated first pay-per-view event of 2021, Hard To Kill, on Saturday, January 16.
The fight begins before the bell rings as Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan brawl their way down the ramp to ringside! Eddie swings and misses with the baseball bat, allowing Callihan to gain the upperhand. Callihan drives a steel chair into the gut of Edwards. The match hasn’t even begun as these two bitter rivals continue to tear each other apart at ringside. Callihan hits an exploder suplex into the steel chair before tossing Eddie into the ring.
The referee calls for the bell and the match is officially underway! Both men put their hands on the referee as they do everything in their power to hurt one another. The referee has seen enough and calls for the bell.
The fight continues as Edwards takes out Callihan with an explosive dive to the outside. Edwards is about to do more damage with the bat when Callihan uses his hacking abilities to play a video on the stage. Eddie’s wife Alisha is seen trapped behind a fence. Edwards runs to the back in search of Alisha but he falls into a trap when Ken Shamrock blindsides him. Callihan ties up Edwards in barbed wire before delivering a sick baseball bat shot as his wife looks on in horror.
IMPACT! on AXS TV goes off the air.