Jordynne Grace Battles Pro Wrestling Legend Jazz at Genesis

News / January 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Saturday at Genesis on IMPACT Plus, former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will go one-on-one with pro wrestling legend Jazz in a highly-anticipated dream match!
After teaming together in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, the duo went on to have several impressive performances as they made it all the way to the semi-finals. It was there that they ultimately came up short to the team of Havok and Nevaeh.
In a post-match exchange, Grace praised Jazz on her incredible ability to hang in there with the next generation of women’s wrestlers, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts. Grace called it an honor to fight alongside Jazz in one of her final runs before she retired – but said it would be an even bigger honor to fight against her. Jazz is not one to back down from a challenge and the match was made official! Who will score the victory in this battle of Knockouts powerhouses?