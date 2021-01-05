Thrilling Extras from Tonight’s IMPACT!

Exclusive / January 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras kept rolling after IMPACT! went off the air for this series of digital exclusive clips you won’t see on television!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.
Moments after being defeated by his former tag team partner, Cousin Jake provides emotional post-match comments on the man now known as Deaner.
Hear what Blake Christian & KC Navarro had to say just days away from the return of the Super X-Cup, this Saturday at Genesis on IMPACT Plus!
After defeating Moose in the 3 Minute Challenge, IMPACT newcomer Matthew Palmer is congratulated by one of Moose’s fiercest rivals, Willie Mack.