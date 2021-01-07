Exclusive Fan Footage of Good Brothers Arriving on AEW Dynamite

News / January 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers came to the aid of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis after a vengeful attack from Jon Moxley.
The situation continued to unfold when The Young Bucks joined forces with their former allies. Now there is one question on the minds of wrestling fans around the world – is the band back together?
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers battle IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns on January 16 at Hard To Kill – order now on Pay-Per-View!