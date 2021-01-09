Exclusive: Ace Austin Wins Super X-Cup

News / January 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight at Genesis on IMPACT Plus, Ace Austin was victorious in the Super X-Cup Tournament and if you ask him, he would probably tell you that the result was “Inevitable”.
After wins over Suicide, Cousin Jake and Blake Christian, Ace took home the prestigious Super X-Cup Trophy, joining the ranks of other Super X-Cup winners such Samoa Joe, Chris Sabin and Dez.
What’s next for Ace Austin now that he’s the 2021 Super X-Cup winner? The action continues on IMPACT!, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.