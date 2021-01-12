Exclusive: IMPACT Roster Prepares for Hard To Kill

Exclusive / January 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In this series of digital exclusive clips, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and challenger Taya Valkyrie preview their Hard To Kill championship clash!
Plus, Cousin Jake reveals how he feels about teaming with two extreme icons in Tommy Dreamer and Rhino as they battle Deaner, Eric Young and Joe Doering in an Old School Rules match this Saturday on Pay-Per-View!
