Ring in 2021 with the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration!

News / January 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Click here to purchase your registration for the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration!

IMPACT Wrestling presents its second virtual fanfest, The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and, similar to the Slammiversary CELL-ebration this past July, the event will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the highly-anticipated HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Fans around the world can participate in the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open!

When & where:

  • Saturday, January 16 at 11am ET
  • The event will be held on Zoom. A link to join will be emailed to you upon completed registration

Cost:

  • $110 USD

Talent scheduled to appear:

  • Rich Swann
  • Deonna Purrazzo
  • The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)
  • Don Callis
  • Eric Young
  • Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)
  • Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

  • The official Hard To Kill t-shirt
  • A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com
  • Randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from BOUND FOR GLORY, held Oct. 24 in Nashville
  • Exclusive IMPACT Wrestling social media profile picture frames

** All perks will be shipped starting Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

